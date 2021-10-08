Power Min asks SJVN to give priority to domestic products

Power Minister RK Singh on Friday asked state-owned SJVN Ltd to give priority to domestically manufactured products in all its generation and transmission projects. ''RK Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy reviewed the performance of SJVN Ltd today in the presence of Secretary (Power) and Senior Officers of Ministry of Power, with CMD and Senior Officers of SJVN Ltd,'' a power ministry statement said. According to the statement, the minister directed SJVN Ltd to prioritise leveraging domestically manufactured products in all its generation and transmission projects and expedite business diversification. Special stress was laid on the development of hydroelectric projects in Nepal and Bhutan, it added. The minister highlighted the need of hydropower for the energy transition in the country. He also suggested that generating CPSUs need to start looking beyond the DISCOMs by exploring market avenues through open access.

Singh appreciated the swift progress made by SJVN Limited in the execution of the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal.

SJVN made an extensive presentation on its project portfolio, the status of ongoing projects, Capex targets, MoU targets, financial achievements, HR issues and business expansion plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)