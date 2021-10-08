Left Menu

Maha govt didn't offer help to flood-affected Latur district: Nilangekar

PTI | Latur | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:43 IST
BJP leader and former minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar on Friday accused the Maharashtra government of ignoring the Latur district while announcing aid for the regions affected by last month's heavy downpour.

The local unit of the BJP will launch a 72 hours' hunger strike on October 11 against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to press the demand of immediate relief for farmers in the district, he told reporters here.

Water discharged from the Manjara dam caused flooding and destroyed crops on 10,000 hectares in the district, Nilangekar claimed.

But the state government did not announce any aid for the district, he said.

He also asked why Latur guardian minister Amit Deshmukh did not raise his voice against this `injustice'.

