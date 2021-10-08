Gujarat: Amit Shah inaugurates various schemes in Gandhinagar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone of restoration work of Pansar village lake and inaugurated various schemes in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone of restoration work of Pansar village lake and inaugurated various schemes in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
Shah also inaugurated tea stalls allotted to self-help group women at Gandhinagar Railway Station today. The union minister was also seen drinking tea from an earthen cup.
Shah arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday night and visited Gandhinagar today for inaugurating various projects. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- Gujarat
- Amit Shah
- Gandhinagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Tourism showcases its strength at TTF-Ahmedabad
BSF jawans' Jammu-Dandi cycle rally reaches Ahmedabad
UP's wanted criminal held near Mumbai by Ahmedabad crime branch; cops worked as watchmen for days to nab him
Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Asansol-Ahmedabad Express, says it will give impetus to Jharkhand's socio-economic development
SC dismisses plea by Adani Gas Ltd challenging bidding process for PNG, CNG supply in Ahmedabad