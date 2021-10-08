Left Menu

All the courses in Samarth training are National Skill Qualification Framework NSQF aligned as per Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship guidelines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:03 IST
Ladakh is in the process of formulating an Agri export plan covering identified potential products for exports such as Seabuckthorn, and Apricots, APEDA, an arm of the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has also developed and provided a draft Agri export plan for Jammu and Kashmir and identified potential products for exports such as Apple, Cherry, Walnut, Honey, Saffron, Rice, and Gucchi.

''It is expected that regular supplies will take place from Kashmir Valley to the Middle Eastern and other international markets once the export value chain by road followed by sea container is established,'' it added. PTI RR ------- Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) initiates Samarth training at 75 training centres *The Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), under the textiles ministry, on Friday said it has inaugurated Samarth training at 75 training centers in different crafts throughout the country. The centres are providing skill training to the 2,250 artisans as well as extending wage compensation of Rs 300 per day per trainee at these centres. All the courses in Samarth training are National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned as per Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

