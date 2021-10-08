Left Menu

Maneka Gandhi urges Delhi LG to equip forest department personnel with arms

A deputy range officer and a wildlife guard had received serious injuries and had to be hospitalized.The Delhi government had notified a uniform dress code for the personnel of the Forests and Wildlife Department a day after the attack on its four employees.

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday urging him to equip the national capital's forest department personnel with necessary arms and vehicles for their safety.

Gandhi, a wildlife activist, cited the September 23 attack on forest department employees in South Delhi's Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary and demanded that the department be strengthened.

''There has been a gruesome pre-planned attack on forest officials inside the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in Delhi while discharging their duty. This issue is extremely serious and requires action at the highest levels to ensure that there is no loss of life,'' her letter to the L-G read.

She said Delhi is known for wildlife smuggling activities and it is, therefore, important to take appropriate measures to equip the department with ''necessary arms, vehicles and other such provisions for their safety and effective discharge of their duties''.

Four employees of the forest department were injured in the attack by suspected liquor smugglers on September 23. A deputy range officer and a wildlife guard – had received serious injuries and had to be hospitalized.

The Delhi government had notified a uniform dress code for the personnel of the Forests and Wildlife Department a day after the attack on its four employees. The department's personnel will now be dressed in Khaki shirts and pants and carry a baton in the field.

