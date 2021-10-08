Take up coal deficit with Centre, avert crisis: AIADMK leader

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take up with the Centre the issue of diminishing coal stock in the State and avert a crisis by having the stock replenished.

Expressing concern over the rapid depletion of fuel meant to fire the thermal plants, the AIADMK leader said reports indicated that the State has only four days of stock with it and that it did not augur well on the power scenario. He said the coal stock at the thermal power stations declined as the Central allocation of coal was reduced by 20,000 tonnes per day.

"This is of grave concern. If this situation continues, then Tamil Nadu will plunge into a serious crisis, including power outages and economic slide. The Chief Minister should bestow attention on the issue and take up the matter with the Union Coal Minister to have the stocks replenished," Panneerselvm said in a statement here.

As a lasting solution, the State government could obtain permission from the Centre to mine in the Chandrabila coal block in Odisha, the former Chief Minister suggested.

