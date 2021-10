BRIEF-Total 5,544 Gallons Of Crude Oil Recovered after Orange County, Calif. Spill

Amplify Energy Corp: * AS OF 7:30 A.M., FRIDAY, ABOUT 5,544 GALLONS OF OIL RECOVERED AFTER CALIFORNIA OIL SPILL - JOINT SPILL RESPONSE TEAM

* 13 BARRELS OF TAR BALLS WERE RECOVERED ON THURSDAY - JOINT SPILL RESPONSE TEAM * 14,060 FEET OF CONTAINMENT BOOM HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED- JOINT SPILL RESPONSE TEAM Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)