Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street dips after September jobs miss

The unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2% in August and average hourly earnings rose 0.6%, which was more than expected. “I think that the Federal Reserve made it very clear that they don’t need a blockbuster jobs report to taper in November," said Kathy Lien, Managing Director at BK Asset Management in New York.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 23:47 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street dips after September jobs miss
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stocks dipped on Friday after data showed jobs growth in September was weaker than expected, yet investors still expected the Federal Reserve to begin tapering asset purchases this year.

Comcast Corp tumbled 4.3% after Wells Fargo cut its price target on the media company. This exerted pressure on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which went into negative territory. Charter Communications Inc fell 4.5% after Well Fargo downgraded that cable operator to "underweight" from "overweight". Most of the 11 major S&P sectors fell, with real estate and materials the deepest decliners, each down about 0.6%.

The S&P 500 energy sector index jumped 2.3%, with oil up more than 4% on the week as a global energy crunch has boosted prices to their highest since 2014. The Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report showed the U.S. economy in September created the fewest jobs in nine months as hiring dropped at schools and some businesses were short of workers. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2% in August and average hourly earnings rose 0.6%, which was more than expected.

"I think that the Federal Reserve made it very clear that they don't need a blockbuster jobs report to taper in November," said Kathy Lien, Managing Director at BK Asset Management in New York. "I think the Fed remains on track." Futures on the federal funds rate priced in a quarter-point tightening by the Federal Reserve by November or December next year.

In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.03% at 34,743 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13% to 4,393.92. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.38% to 14,598.71.

Third-quarter reporting season kicks off next week, with JPMorgan Chase and other big banks among the first to post results. Investors are focused on global supply chain problems and labor shortages. Analysts on average expect S&P 500 earnings per share for the quarter to be up almost 30%, according to Refinitiv.

"I think it's going to be a dicey earnings season," warned Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi in New York. "If supply-chain issues are driving up costs, a company with strong pricing power can pass through those rising costs. But you can't pass through a labor shortage if you can't find workers to hire." Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.30-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.49-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 95 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021