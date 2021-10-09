Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack above Homs countryside -state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-10-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 00:37 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli attack above the Homs countryside, official media said on Friday.
"An Israeli aggression is targeting the central region, and air defenses are responding," state TV reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement