Left Menu

Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation buys four tree pruning machines

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has purchased four tree pruning machines as it had just one such machine and it was insufficient for trimming of trees in the parks, officials said on Friday.Now one machine would be allotted in each of the five zones of the city.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-10-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 00:42 IST
Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation buys four tree pruning machines
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@GzbNagarNigam)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has purchased four tree pruning machines as it had just one such machine and it was insufficient for trimming of trees in the parks, officials said on Friday.

Now one machine would be allotted in each of the five zones of the city. Mayor Asha Sharma flagged off the four machines on Friday.

These machines will be pressed into service from Saturday. For trimming of trees, a roaster would be prepared ward-wise. The machines have been purchased on a tender basis. One machine costs around Rs 18 lakh.

Based on the number of trees in the parks, pruning machines would be sent for two days in every ward. Five horticulture supervisors have been deputed to look after the machines in these zones, the officials said.

Height of the trees is also a reason behind power outages at several occasions. Tree branches touch overhead electricity lines which causes electrical arcing, sparking and fires.

Trimming would be carried out following the norms of the forest department, said Dr Anuj Kumar Singh, a horticulture officer of the civic body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021