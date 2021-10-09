Brazil's Petrobras agrees to pay 1.4 bln reais for 2000 oil leak

Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it has agreed to pay 1.4 billion reais ($254 million) to settle three civil suits relating to the leak of an oil pipeline in southern Brazil in 2000.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it would pay the amount in four quarterly payments. ($1 = 5.5115 reais)

