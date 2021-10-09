Left Menu

Man arrested for attempt to rape 3-year-old girl in Telangana

A man has been arrested in an alleged attempt to rape a three-year-old girl in the Nirmal district of Telangana, the police said on Friday.

ANI | Nirmal (Telangana) | Updated: 09-10-2021 06:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 06:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in an alleged attempt to rape a three-year-old girl in the Nirmal district of Telangana, the police said on Friday. "A man has been arrested in an attempt to rape a three-year-old girl in Nirmal district. The accused resided in Nirmal district, near golden function hall as a tenant. The minor girl resided with family in the neighbourhood," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Nirmal district, Ram Reddy said.

"On October 4, When the accused returned from the work, he saw the minor playing with two other children in front of his home. Narayana took the girl inside the room and tried to molest her, but as the girl started shouting and the mother of the girl heard her cry and came running to the girl's rescue. The accused ran away," he added. "When asked about the incident, the girl told everything about Narayana," added the police.

When confronted about the incident, the police said that the accused accepted the crime. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law along with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). The accused has been sent to jail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

