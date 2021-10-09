Left Menu

Govt will not increase any subsidy in DAP, all phosphatic fertilisers: Sources

The Government of India will not increase any subsidy in DAP and all phosphatic fertilisers, informed the sources on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 06:52 IST
Govt will not increase any subsidy in DAP, all phosphatic fertilisers: Sources
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India will not increase any subsidy in DAP and all phosphatic fertilisers, informed the sources on Friday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed all companies not to increase MRPs of such fertilisers, added the sources.

India won't tolerate cartels and will not allow any increase in phosphatic acid prices beyond USD 1200, they informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021