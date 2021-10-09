Kolkata: Transgender community celebrates Durga Puja with idol of 'Ardhanarishvara'
The transgender community in Kolkata celebrated Durga Puja with the idol of 'Ardhanarishvara'.
- Country:
- India
The transgender community in Kolkata celebrated Durga Puja with the idol of 'Ardhanarishvara'. The unique idol of 'Ardhanarishvara' has not been immersed for four years and depicted the face of Lord Shiva on one side and Goddess Parvati on the other.
"The idol depicts Parvati and Shiva. It has not been immersed for four years," said Ranjeeta Sinha, a member of the association of Transgender. "We are celebrating Durga Puja in Garima Griha given to us by the Central Government for the training purpose of the Transgender Community. We are happy to celebrate Durga Puja here following all COVID-19 protocols," Ranjeeta added.
The fervour and festivity surrounding Durga Pooja and Navratri started with Mahalaya on Wednesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahalaya
- Navratri
- Kolkata
- Lord Shiva
- Durga Pooja
- Durga Puja
- Transgender
- Central Government
ALSO READ
Kolkata Police STF arrests one more person in illegal telecom installation case
Kolkata police register suo moto case after ruckus over BJP leader's body
BJP demands suspension of Kolkata Police officer, alleges assault on Bhabanipur candidate
Two teenage boys drown in pond in Kolkata’s Alipore area
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in IPL match in Abu Dhabi.