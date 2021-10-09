Left Menu

Kolkata: Transgender community celebrates Durga Puja with idol of 'Ardhanarishvara'

The transgender community in Kolkata celebrated Durga Puja with the idol of 'Ardhanarishvara'.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-10-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 06:53 IST
Visual of Transgender community with the idol of Ardhanarishvara in Kolkata (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The transgender community in Kolkata celebrated Durga Puja with the idol of 'Ardhanarishvara'. The unique idol of 'Ardhanarishvara' has not been immersed for four years and depicted the face of Lord Shiva on one side and Goddess Parvati on the other.

"The idol depicts Parvati and Shiva. It has not been immersed for four years," said Ranjeeta Sinha, a member of the association of Transgender. "We are celebrating Durga Puja in Garima Griha given to us by the Central Government for the training purpose of the Transgender Community. We are happy to celebrate Durga Puja here following all COVID-19 protocols," Ranjeeta added.

The fervour and festivity surrounding Durga Pooja and Navratri started with Mahalaya on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

