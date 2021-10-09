China's Liu says country is negotiating tariffs, sanctions with the US - state media
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-10-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 08:35 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Vice Premier Liu He said the country is negotiating the cancellation of tariffs and sanctions with the United States, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.
The comments were posted after Liu held a virtual meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the trade relationship between the world's two biggest economies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Liu He
- Xinhua news
- Katherine Tai
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan blasts 'arch criminal' China for Pacific trade pact threats
China Evergrande bondholders in limbo over debt resolution
WRAPUP 1-China Evergrande bondholders in limbo over debt crisis
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stock markets jittery as China woes sap confidence
ANALYSIS-For Xi and China Evergrande, a delicate balancing act