40 miscreants booked for creating ruckus in Police station in UP's Moradabad

Around 40 miscreants are booked for creating ruckus in the Majhola police station of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on October 7. "Some people created ruckus on October 7 in Majhola police station, they also tried to interfere in the matters of government affairs," said Amit Kumar Anand, superintendent of police (SP), Moradabad.

The case has been registered in Majhola police station against 41 miscreants-- 35 unnamed and 6 named. "A case in the matter is registered in Majhola police station. Further Probe is underway," SP Moradabad added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

