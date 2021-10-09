Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP police tightens security outside MoS Teni's house

As the UP police summoned Union MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the police have tightened the security arrangements outside Teni's residence on Saturday.

ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 09:44 IST
UP police personnel deployed outside MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's resident on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the UP police summoned Union MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the police have tightened the security arrangements outside Teni's residence on Saturday. The UP police had summoned Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people lost their lives including four farmers.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two accused in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey. As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

