Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: MoS Teni's son Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office

Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni arrived at the Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur on Saturday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 in which eight people including four farmers were killed.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 11:05 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri incident: MoS Teni's son Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office
Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni arrived at the Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur on Saturday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 in which eight people including four farmers were killed. He was earlier summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the probe in the matter.

Earlier, on Friday, Ajay Mishra Teni had said that his son was unable to report to police due to health reasons. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two accused in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him. However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021