Left Menu

Boy injured in leopard attack in Mumbai's Aarey Colony; eighth such incident in area in month

A 14-year-old boy was injured in an attack by a leopard at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, police said on Saturday.This is the eighth such attack in the area by a leopard within a month, they said.The latest incident took place around 9 pm on Friday at unit number 13 of Aarey Colony, when the boy, Darshan Dravid, was walking with his friends in the area, a police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 11:32 IST
Boy injured in leopard attack in Mumbai's Aarey Colony; eighth such incident in area in month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old boy was injured in an attack by a leopard at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, police said on Saturday.

This is the eighth such attack in the area by a leopard within a month, they said.

''The latest incident took place around 9 pm on Friday at unit number 13 of Aarey Colony, when the boy, Darshan Dravid, was walking with his friends in the area,'' a police official said. After being attacked by the leopard, Darshan cried for help and his friends rushed to rescue him. The feline left him and disappeared into the forest, he said, adding that the boy suffered injuries on his neck, mouth and head. Dravid was taken to a local hospital, from where he was shifted to Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital for further treatment, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021