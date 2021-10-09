Left Menu

Chennai: Couple charred to death due to fire in AC unit of rented flat

A couple from Chennai's Madurai was charred to death on Friday due to a fire that broke out in the AC unit of their rented accommodation.

ANI | Madurai (Chennai) | Updated: 09-10-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 11:32 IST
Repersentative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple from Chennai's Madurai was charred to death on Friday due to a fire that broke out in the AC unit of their rented accommodation. The deceased couple has been identified as Shathikannan and Subha, who were in living in a rented house in the Aanaiyur area of Madurai.

As per the fire and rescue department, the couple was asleep when thick smoke from the AC unit enveloped the room, shortly after which fire engulfed the room. "The fire and rescue personnel extinguished the fire and found that the couple was charred to death inside the room," they said.

The department has retrieved the bodies and have sent them for post-mortem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

