Cruise ship raid case: One more drug peddler detained

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai detained one more drug peddler during a raid in the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai on Friday night, in connection with the Cruise ship raid case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 11:33 IST
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai detained one more drug peddler during a raid in the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai on Friday night, in connection with the Cruise ship raid case. According to NCB, the detained person has alleged links with Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan.

Further questioning is underway. Earlier today NCB said that the raids are being conducted at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

On Friday, Mumbai's Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Meanwhile, NCB, Mumbai zone Director Sameer Wankhede said on Friday that the NCB and the prosecution will attempt to take the cruise ship raid case to reach a logical conclusion.

"We and persecution will attempt to take the case to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will be presented in the sessions court," Wankhede said. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. (ANI)

