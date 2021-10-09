Left Menu

ICAR-CIARI training programme on high yielding varieties of rice for Andaman farmers

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 09-10-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 11:50 IST
To help the farmers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands get high yield from rice cultivation, the Central Island Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-CIARI) organised a training cum awareness programme, an official said.

The programme to cultivate high yielding varieties of rice was organised at Shoal Bay-19, Ferrargunj in South Andaman district on October 7, he said.

Speaking at the programme Principal Scientist and Head (I/C) CIARI, P K Singh emphasised about improved rice-varieties developed by ICAR-CIARI for Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Principal Scientist and in-charge, Social Science Section, Dr S K Zamir Ahmad briefed the farmers about disease and pest management in rice crop.

A large number of farmers of the area attended the training cum awareness programme, he added.

The ICAR-CIARI provides a research base to improve the productivity of agri-horticulture, livestock and fisheries of Andaman and Nicobar Islands through basic, applied and adaptive research.

