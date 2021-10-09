Report about attack on doctor's house in Srinagar 'fake news', says J-K police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that a report being circulated about an attack on the house of a doctor in Srinagar is 'fake news'.

The police said few stray bullets during the Natipora encounter had hit two vehicles and windows of two houses in the locality last night.

"Fake news is being circulated about an attack on the house of a doctor in Srinagar. Few stray bullets during the Natipora encounter had hit two vehicles and windows of two houses in the locality last night," J-K Police said. (ANI)

