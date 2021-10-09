Left Menu

PM Modi holds talks with Danish counterpart

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 12:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, with a focus on expanding overall bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including renewable energy and trade and investment.

Frederiksen arrived here early this morning on a three-day state visit.

''Towards nurturing India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership!PM @narendramodi welcomes Danish PM @Statsmin H.E., Ms. Mette Frederiksen, for their bilateral engagement,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted along with a photo of the two leaders at the Hyderabad House, the venue for the talks.

In the meeting, the two prime ministers are also expected to review the progress in implementation of the 'Green Strategic Partnership' established last year.

The green partnership, finalized at a virtual summit between the prime ministers of the two countries, aims to create a framework for significant expansion of cooperation in areas of renewable energy, environment, economy, climate change, and science and technology.

Earlier in the day, Modi welcomed Frederiksen to India at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Danish prime minister also visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Ahead of the talks between the two prime ministers, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Frederiksen.

''Welcomed Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on her first visit to India. Our Green Strategic Partnership will advance further as a result,'' Jaishankar tweeted. India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

