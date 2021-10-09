Left Menu

Kerala police team on ganja hunt gets stranded in forest

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 09-10-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 13:45 IST
A group of police personnel, which went in search of a suspected ganja plantation, got stranded inside the forest in this district after it lost its way, police said on Saturday.

The 13-member-team, led by Narcotic Cell DySP Sreenivas, went inside the Malampuzha-Walayar forests here based on a tip-off that a ganja plantation was located deep inside the woods on Friday morning.

However, the officials, by evening, informed their colleagues that they got stuck in the forests as they got lost.

They also said they spent the night sitting atop a rock.

Based on the information, two groups comprising police and forest personnel ventured into the forest from Walayar and Kava in Malampuzha respectively to bring back them safely, police here added.

