Minor girl gang-raped in Karnataka's Bantwal
A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped while she was on her way to school at Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district on October 8, said Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagwan.
A case has been registered under the POCSO Act.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
