Bengali food festival brings festive cheer to subdued Durga Puja celebrations

With over 70 delectable Bengali dishes and a setup imitating the aesthetics of the quintessential Durga Puja pandal, a new Bengali food festival that began on Saturday promises to make up for the missing festive revelry in Delhi amid Covid curbs.

Hosted by Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla, the seven-day food festival, called ''Bong Connection'', has flown a guest chef Rangonath Mukherjee from Kolkata to ensure authentic Bengali cuisine for the occasion.

For many foodies, the Bengali bespoke buffet dinner couldn't have come at a better time, given that the food stalls -- one of the major attractions at Durga Puja pandals -- are not permitted to operate this year as per an order by the Delhi Disaster Management Association (DDMA).

''With pandal celebrations going low key for yet another year, we decided to curate an experiential culinary event that celebrates the culture of Bengal, the essence of Pujo festivities and authentic food in the safe and hygienic environment. ''A replica of a pandal in the hues of crimson red and white with beats of Dhak in the background will add to the charm of the festival. We will ensure that you don't miss the festivities of Durga Pujo during such times,'' said Shuvendu Banerjee, general manager, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla.

Live food counters, a dedicated dessert section, the festival in its cyclic menu offers a lavish spread of choicest Bengali dishes from Chicken Kabiraji, Gandharaj Betki Fry and Mochar Chop to Chingri Malai Curry, Mutton Dak Bunglow, Chanar Dalna and Bhapa Illish.

The menu also includes delicacies like Sukhtoni, Kathi Rolls, Puchkas, Vegetable Chop, Doi Begun, Phulkopir Sunihari, Gondhoraj Ghol, Posto Murgi, Bhaja Mosladiye Aloor Dum, Ghee Bhat, Basanti Pulao and Mishti Doi to satiate the cravings of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian guests.

''The charm of Bengali cooking lies in its exquisite blend of traditional spices and delicately timed processes of cooking. The delicacies will be prepared with staple ingredients from Bengali households such as mustard paste, panch phoran, gondhoraj lebu, poppy seeds and mustard oil to retain the aromas and nutty flavours of the region,'' said Pradipt Sinha, director of food & beverage at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla.

The buffet comes at a special price of Rs 1745 plus taxes, and is also available for takeaway and home delivery.

