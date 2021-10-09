Left Menu

Villagers hold strike over murder of youth in Hanumangarh, demand arrest of accused

Villagers held a strike outside Pilibanga Police Station in Prempura village of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh over the alleged murder of a youth identified as Jagdish Meghwal. He was allegedly killed during daylight on Thursday.

ANI | Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-10-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 18:06 IST
Villagers holds strike outside Pilibanga Police Station in Hanumangarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Villagers held a strike outside Pilibanga Police Station in Prempura village of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh over the alleged murder of a youth identified as Jagdish Meghwal. He was allegedly killed during daylight on Thursday. The villagers demanded the arrest of the accused after the deceased's father registered a complaint at the Pilibanga police station.

Speaking to ANI, Ranveer Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police said, "Jagdish's father on Thursday informed us that some village residents came on a two-wheeler. Jagdish was seen seated in the middle of them on the vehicle and they threw him in front of his house around 4.30 pm." "When his father went ahead and saw his son, he was found dead," Singh said.

His father informed that his son had left for Suratgarh at around 1.30 pm. "His father feared if his son was kidnapped or somebody had planned his murder," Singh added.

The police have registered a case against a total of 11 accused in the case at the Pilibanga police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

