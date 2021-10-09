J-K: 2 police personnel injured in terrorist attack in Kulgam
Two Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were injured in a terrorist attack on a police party at Manzgam village in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.
ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-10-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Two Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were injured in a terrorist attack on a police party at Manzgam village in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.
Earlier on Thursday, a principal and a teacher of a government school were killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar.
Also on Tuesday, three civilians including a street hawker and a businessman were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in a single day in the union territory. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement