Cycling-Pogacar wins Giro di Lombardia Monument classic
Reuters | Bergamo | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 20:10 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar won the Giro di Lombardia Monument classic after 239 kilometres between Como and Bergamo on Saturday.
The double Tour de France champion outsprinted Italian Fausto Masnada, with Briton Adam Yates coming home a distant third.
