NMPB inks deal with IHBT for production of planting material for medicinal plants

The National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB) has joined hands with the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), based in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, to promote the production of quality planting material for medicinal plants.

Established under the Ministry of Ayush, the NMPB works towards supporting policies and programmes for the growth of trade, export, conservation and cultivation of medicinal plants, a statement issued by the Ayush ministry said.

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate the development of quality planting material (QPM) for medicinal plants and herbs identified by the NMPB and help establish their nurseries for QPM development, promotion, conservation and cultivation of the appropriate medicinal plants in different agro-climatic zones, including the Rare Endangered Threatened (RET) species and those growing in high-altitude regions, the statement said.

