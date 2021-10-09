Left Menu

NMPB inks deal with IHBT for production of planting material for medicinal plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 20:25 IST
NMPB inks deal with IHBT for production of planting material for medicinal plants
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB) has joined hands with the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), based in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, to promote the production of quality planting material for medicinal plants.

Established under the Ministry of Ayush, the NMPB works towards supporting policies and programmes for the growth of trade, export, conservation and cultivation of medicinal plants, a statement issued by the Ayush ministry said.

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate the development of quality planting material (QPM) for medicinal plants and herbs identified by the NMPB and help establish their nurseries for QPM development, promotion, conservation and cultivation of the appropriate medicinal plants in different agro-climatic zones, including the Rare Endangered Threatened (RET) species and those growing in high-altitude regions, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021