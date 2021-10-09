Left Menu

Villagers hold protest in Hanumangarh, demand arrest in murder case

Locals staged a sit-in demonstration outside Pilibanga police station in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh demanding the arrest of the accused who allegedly thrashed a man to death at Rohi Prempura village in the state.

ANI | Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 20:28 IST
Villagers hold sit-in protest outside Pilibanga Police Station in Hanumangarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Locals staged a sit-in demonstration outside Pilibanga police station in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh demanding the arrest of the accused who allegedly thrashed a man to death at Rohi Prempura village in the state. The incident took place on Thursday and the deceased has been identified as Jagdish Meghwal.

"A case has been registered. Prima facie, it seems to be love affair angle," police said The villagers demanded the arrest of the accused after the deceased's father registered a complaint at the Pilibanga police station.

Speaking to ANI, Ranveer Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police said, "Jagdish's father on Thursday informed us that some villagers arrived on a two-wheeler with Jagdish seated on it between two people and they threw him in front of his house around 4.30 pm." According to the police complaint filed by Banwarilal, the father of the deceased, Jagdish Meghwal had left Suratgarh at around 1.30 pm.

He alleged that four people - Vinod, Mukesh, Lalchand alias Rameshwar, Sikandar and Dilip Rajput, all residents of Prempura arrived on two motorcycles carrying Jagdish in between them and threw him in front of his house. "His father said that when he went to see he found that his son lying on the ground was not breathing," Singh said.

"Banwarilal said that he suspected that his son was kidnapped while he was returning home and the accused had trashed him to death," DSP Ranveer Singh said. The police have registered a case against a total of 11 accused in the case at the Pilibanga police station. (ANI)

