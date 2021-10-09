Left Menu

Minor girl raped, killed in Bihar's Kaimur, 2 held

A minor girl was allegedly raped and killed in the Kairmur district of Bihar on Wednesday.

ANI | Kaimur (Bihar) | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 20:56 IST
Minor girl raped, killed in Bihar's Kaimur, 2 held
Kaimur SP Rakesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl was allegedly raped and killed in the Kairmur district of Bihar on Wednesday. As per the information shared by Kaimur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar on Friday, the victim went missing on Wednesday after she went to a shop to buy something.

"Her body was found the next day in a very horrific state from an under-construction building, following which, her family lodged a complaint," said the SP. "The post-mortem report confirmed that the girl had been raped," he added.

The relatives of the victim alleged that the labourers working in the under-construction building are responsible for the incident. "The accused should be hanged, we have faith in our judicial system that our child will get complete justice," said a relative.

The ASP further informed that two arrests have been made in the case so far based on the complaint lodged by the relatives. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021