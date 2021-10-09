Left Menu

Crocodile sighted in river in Hyderabad's Attapur, triggers panic

There was panic among locals in Hyderabad's Ataour on Saturday as a crocodile was spotted in the Musi River, whose water levels had risen after heavy rainfall.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-10-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 21:40 IST
Crocodile sighted in river in Hyderabad's Attapur, triggers panic
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There was panic among locals in Hyderabad's Ataour on Saturday as a crocodile was spotted in the Musi River, whose water levels had risen after heavy rainfall. According to the local police, heavy rainfall on Friday caused water levels in Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar to rise and due to this authorities had lifted the gates of the twin reservoirs and released water into the Musi River.

Police Inspector of Rajendra Nagar, Konaganti Kanakaiah said, "A crocodile was spotted near Attapur's Musi River in Hyderabad. The flood gates of the two dams, Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar were opened, so the crocodile got washed away in that water." "The locals had spotted it and informed the police officials regarding the situation," he added.

The inspector further said that the crocodile swept away with the water and search for them is still going on. "We have informed the forest officials about this and all the security measures are being taken by them," said the inspector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting at Texas refinery; Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial and more

US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021