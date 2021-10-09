Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in Indore, 3 held

Three people, including a eunuch, were arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing to death a man in Indore, police said.

09-10-2021
Man stabbed to death in Indore, 3 held
The three arrested accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three people, including a eunuch, were arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing to death a man in Indore, police said. The purported killing that took place on the midnight of October 7 was captured in a video that has gone viral on social media on Saturday.

"The incident took place on the night of October 7, when a real estate company employee, Devanshu Mishra along with his friend Satish on their way home were stopped by a eunuch and two of companions in Lasudia police station area of Indore," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Indore, Rajesh Raghuvanshi said. "They first robbed his chain and then stabbed him," the ASP said.

The ASP also said that a video of the incident was recorded from a building near the crime spot. "Many people witnessed the incident but no one informed the police, not even the victim's friend Satish," ASP Raghuvanshi said.

"Satish did not even take him to the hospital but instead he took him to his house, where succumbed to his injuries," the ASP added. The ASP further said that the accused identified as eunuch Zoya and his companions Shahrukh and Aalim have been arrested on the basis of the viral video.

"The video itself is very strong evidence and the accused will be equally punished," said the ASP. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

