Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) organizes sports events for specially-abled persons in Srinagar

Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS), a non governmental organisation held a mega Sports event in its premises at Bemina Bye-pass Srinagar for persons with disabilities.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-10-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 21:57 IST
Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS), a non governmental organisation held a mega Sports event in its premises at Bemina Bye-pass Srinagar for persons with disabilities. According to a statement issued here, players from various districts of Kashmir participated in different games like wheelchair basketball, badminton, volleyball, wheelchair cricket etc.

Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull attended the event as Chief Guest. She interacted with the players and appreciated their resilience to mitigate their sufferings and reduce their dependency by actively participating in such events. She hailed the role of VMS for its tireless and continued efforts to rehabilitate and lessen the sufferings of persons with disabilities. President Voluntary Medicare Society reiterated the need that voluntary NGOs like VMS should be provided with all possible help by the government to accentuate the process of rehabilitation and well-being of persons with disabilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

