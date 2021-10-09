Protests in Lucknow over mosque blast in Afghan city Kunduz

Shia Hussain Fund Lucknow on Saturday staged a protest against the perpetrators of the Shia mosque attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz province that killed more than 100 people. Protesters in Lucknow raised various slogans demanding protection from United Nations Organisation (UNO) for Shia people in Afghanistan. "UNO forces should protect Shias in Pakistan and Afghanistan," the organisation said in banners that were raised during the protest.

"Terrorism: Synonymous to the enemy of humanity can attack Shias offering Namaz be named Jehad," read another banner that was held aloft by protestors. On Friday, a huge explosion ripped through a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, at least 12 people died and 32 others suffered injuries in a blast at a mosque in Kabul. The incident took place in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul. (ANI)

