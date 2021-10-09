CM asks officials for action plan to address 'Podu' land issue from 3rd week of October

Hyderabad (Telangana), Oct 9 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to launch an action plan from the third week of this month to address the 'Podu' land (shifting agriculture) issue in the State.

The issue has emerged as a bone of contention between the 'Podu' cultivators and forest officials with the latter making efforts for conservation of forests.

Rao, who held a meeting with officials today, said 'Podu' cultivation taking place in the middle of the forests would be shifted to the edge of the forest areas and that lands would be allotted, according to an official press release.

Those who are shifted would be given certificates, power supply, water, and benefits of the agricultural investment support scheme - Rythu Bandhu - and life insurance scheme for farmers -Rythu Bima. Rao instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to start taking applications on 'Podu lands' from the third week of the month.

Based on the information given in the applications, field-level survey should be carried out and facts about the land details be ascertained.

The Chief Minister ordered a forestland survey from November and draw forestland boundaries.

He instructed the officials to set up fencing or dig trenches for the protection of the forestlands.

Rao made it clear that once the land issue comes to a logical end, the officials should take measures to ensure not an inch of forestland is encroached upon. There should be an end to land-grabbing in the forest areas, the release quoted him as saying.

