'Khela Hobe' slogan now makes its way into Durga Puja Pandal this year in Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress's 'Khela Hobe' slogan has reached the puja pandals in West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja celebrations. "To promote sports we have chosen the theme of Khela Hobe and in Bhawanipore this time it was Khela Hobe. We have recreated icons like PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra, Mohan Bagan and Football 'khela hobey' in our Durga Puja pandal this time to woo the visitors even though there are restrictions in entering Puja Pandal," said Subhankar Roychowdhury General Secretary Bhawanipore Durgautsav Samiti.

The Pandal has been decorated with footballs, Chess and. Ludo sets, basketballs and the most important is the Durga Maa idol which is carried by four players depicting East Bengal and Mohan Bagan. Apart from that, the pandal has models of Olympians who won medals such as Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu and Hockey players.

"In Bengal when Khela Diwas is celebrated for a single day why can't we put up this theme to spread the message that sports are necessary," says Artist Soumen Ghosh. Ghosh elaborated that due to Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns put in place to prevent its spread, children busy playing mobile games and have forgotten to play outdoor games such as football, chess, ludo and basketball.

The 'Khela Hobe' slogan was a rallying cry of the Trinamool Congress in the assembly election earlier this year, which it won by a landslide. (ANI)

