Left Menu

PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association on October 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indian Space Association (ISpA) on October 11 and also interact with representatives of the space industry on the occasion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:27 IST
PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association on October 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indian Space Association (ISpA) on October 11 and also interact with representatives of the space industry on the occasion. He will take part in the event through video conference.

A PMO release said that ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry. It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.

Echoing the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.ISpA is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies. Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting at Texas refinery; Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial and more

US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021