Rajyavardhan Rathore hits out at Rajasthan govt over youth's murdered in Hanumangarh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hit out at the Rajasthan government over the alleged murder of youth that took place at Rohi Prempura village in the Hanumangarh district of the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:37 IST
BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hit out at the Rajasthan government over the alleged murder of youth that took place at Rohi Prempura village in the Hanumangarh district of the state. Speaking to ANI, Rathore said, "This is very sad that the youth has been murdered in broad daylight. The law and order in the state are in the hands of goons."

Slamming the ruling government of Rajasthan, "Rajasthan government is not working for people. Law and order in the state are getting worse." Earlier today, locals staged a sit-in demonstration outside Pilibanga police station in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh demanding the arrest of the accused who allegedly thrashed a man to death at Rohi Prempura village in the state.

"A case has been registered. Prima facie, it seems to be love affair angle," police told ANI earlier. The incident took place on Thursday and the deceased has been identified as Jagdish Meghwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

