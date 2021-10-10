Colombian nun held hostage in Mali since 2017 has been freed, presidency says
Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 10-10-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 00:52 IST
- Country:
- Mali
A Colombian nun who was kidnapped in 2017 by Islamist militants in Mali has been freed, Mali's presidency said on Saturday.
Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was kidnapped by the Macina Liberation Front, an al Qaeda-linked group, in February 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement