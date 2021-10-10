Left Menu

PM Modi seeks Maa Kushmanda's blessings for various endeavours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought the blessings of Goddess Kushmanda and sought her blessings for various endeavours.

10-10-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought the blessings of Goddess Kushmanda and sought her blessings for various endeavours. "We pray to Maa Kushmanda and seek her blessings for our various endeavours," tweeted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also shared a stuti of the Goddess. Earlier, on day 1 of Navratri, PM Modi wished people hoping the festival brings strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives.

Maa Kushmanda, the fifth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)

