India, China hold 13th round of talks to address military stand-off

The 13th round of Corps Commander level talks to address the ongoing military stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh begun in the Moldo on the Chinese side at 10

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 11:02 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 13th round of Corps Commander level talks to address the ongoing military stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh begun in the Moldo on the Chinese side at 10:30 am on Sunday, according to Army sources. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday had said that it expected China to work towards early resolution of the remaining issue along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh by fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both the leaders discussed the border tensions and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in border areas. Soldiers of India and China clashed last year resulting in the loss of several lives on both sides. The clashes erupted after the transgression by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) in Galwan Valley. More than a year had passed since the incident, but tensions continue to simmer between the two Asian giants.

12 rounds of military talks and a series of diplomatic parleys were held between India and China, but the tensions still continue. There has been some disengagement, but India says full disengagement will only result in de-escalation. Some disengagement has indeed taken place recently, but it is not complete. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

