Left Menu

Power Minister R K Singh reviews coal stock position in thermal power plants

Ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand of power plants and any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced according to the Union Ministry of Coal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 16:50 IST
Power Minister R K Singh reviews coal stock position in thermal power plants
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand of power plants and any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced according to the Union Ministry of Coal. The coal stock at power plant end is about 72 Lakh tonnes, sufficient for four days requirement, and that at the Coal India Limited (CIL) end is more than 400 Lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to the power plants, the Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Union Power, New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh reviewed the coal stock position in all thermal power plants including those plants which are supplying power to distribution companies of Delhi. On October 9, the total despatch of coal from all sources (Coal India Limited, Singareni Collieries Company, Captive Coal Mines and imported coal) was 1.92 million tonnes while the total consumption stood at 1.87 million tonnes.

"Thus, the coal despatch has exceeded the consumption, thereby indicating a shift to the gradual building up of coal stock. Ministry of Coal and Coal India have assured that there is ample coal available in the country to meet the demand of power plants," the ministry said in a statement. Any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced. The coal stock at the power plant is sufficient for more than four days' requirement and as the coal supply is being ramped up by CIL, the coal stock at the power plant would gradually improve.

According to the statement, the Minister has directed that distribution companies of Delhi will get as much power as requisitioned by them as per their demand. NTPC and DVC have been directed to give full availability as per the requirement of DISCOMs. GAIL India Limited has been advised to make gas available from all sources viz., APM, SPOT, LT-RLNG sources to gas-based power plants in Delhi.

NTPC has also been advised to offer the normative declared capacity to the Delhi DISCOMs as per their allocations from gas-based power plants under respective PPAs. If any DISCOMs is found to resort to load shedding despite being power available as per PPA, action would be initiated against them. Despite heavy rains in the month of August - September 2021, steep hike in power demand due to economic recovery and increase in prices of imported coal, domestic coal supply have sustained the operation of power plants and all-out efforts are being made to ensure full power supply to the DISCOMs as per there requirements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021