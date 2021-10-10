TN has right ecosystem for all sectors, govt committed to inclusive growth: CM

Tamil Nadu has the entrepreneurial ecosystem conducive for all sectors and the government is committed to inclusive growth, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Sunday.

Media outlets should not forget that only those who appreciate good deeds also have a right to scold, he said. Unveiling the inaugural issue of 'Merchants of Madras', a weekly special page of 'The Times of India' daily, Stalin referred to the setting up of a panel of eminent economists including Nobel laureate Prof Esther Duflo and former union finance secretary S Narayan for revitalising the state's economy.

Referring to Narayan, who was present on the occasion, the CM said the former top official had mentioned in a book of his that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's regime was a foundation for social change, right from the level of villages.

Narayan had mentioned that this is the 'Dravidian model', Stalin recalled adding, this is the ''model for inclusive growth of all communities, all districts and all sections of people. This is the Dravidian model.'' The Chief Minister said it is his desire that Tamil Nadu should develop with this goal in mind and all the growth plans of the government are aimed at it. ''Only with a plan of inclusive growth we are running the government.'' The Tamil Nadu government and state-run public sector enterprises have a debt burden of about Rs five lakh crore and Rs two lakh crore respectively and financial resources available for the state is confined only to a few areas, he said. ''We cannot depend on tax collections since the union government has usurped the state's rights on taxes through the GST,'' he said adding the state has to rely on using resources of its own for development. After the DMK assumed the reins of power in Tamil Nadu in May, the industrial sector in the state has seen revitalisation, Stalin said and pointed to a recent meet of investors and an export conclave. In the meet, the government inked pacts with 35 companies, attracting investments worth Rs 17,141 crore that would create job opportunities to 55,000 individuals.

At the conclave, Memoranda of Understanding for 25 projects were signed totally worth Rs 2,180 crore which is set to provide jobs to 42,145 people, he said.

Without naming a media outlet which published a story claiming that several people were hesitant to establish industries in Tamil Nadu, he said it showed a 'bad intent.' Tamil Nadu has entrepreneurial ecosystem conducive to all sectors and this aspect should be underscored by media outlets, he said. The state's natural environment also favoured all types of industries and Tamil Nadu has excellent human resources.

''Tamil Nadu has seen a regime change and the political scenario has also changed. English dailies have a duty to tell all this, not only to the country, but also to global companies.'' While criticism is welcome, Stalin said his regret was that some newspapers, highly critical of even a small mistake, do not extend even a token of appreciation though the people and the state get benefited in a big way through several government initiatives and schemes. ''Media outlets should not forget that only those who appreciate things (good deeds/schemes of the government) that deserve a praise, also have a right to chide,'' he said.

Ministers including K Ponmudi (Higher Education), top government officials and industry captains participated. According to the national daily, the weekly page would appear every Monday with stories on Tamil Nadu's businesses, achievements, milestones and the people behind them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)