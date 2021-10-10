Left Menu

2 Uttar Pradesh policemen arrested in Kanpur businessman death case

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested Police Inspector Jagat Narayan Singh and Sub Inspector Akshay Mishra in connection with the murder case of a Kanpur businessman.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested Police Inspector Jagat Narayan Singh and Sub Inspector Akshay Mishra in connection with the murder case of a Kanpur businessman. Thirty-eight-year-old property dealer Manish Gupta had died in a Gorakhpur hotel on September 7 allegedly after being thrashed by policemen. The businessman's family had alleged that he was beaten to death by police during a raid at the hotel he was staying in.

As many as six policemen were suspended in connection with the case. The state police had announced reward money of Rs 1 lakh for information on each of the six policemen booked in the murder case. (ANI)

