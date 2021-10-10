Manipur: Four insurgents neutralised in Hingorani

Four insurgents were neutralised by security forces in a joint operation in Manipur's Hingojang. The joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Indian Army's 3 Corps on Saturday. The change of fire started on Sunday morning. The insurgents belonged to Kuki group.

"Security Forces of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army launched a joint operation on 09 Oct in Hingojang, Manipur. Area cordoned & firefight started in the morning of 10 Oct. Four insurgents neutralised. Operation in progress," PRO Defence, Imphal tweeted. Further operations are underway. (ANI)

