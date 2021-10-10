Left Menu

Manipur: Four insurgents neutralised in Hingorani

Four insurgents were neutralised by security forces in a joint operation in Manipur's Hingojang.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four insurgents were neutralised by security forces in a joint operation in Manipur's Hingojang. The joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Indian Army's 3 Corps on Saturday. The change of fire started on Sunday morning. The insurgents belonged to Kuki group.

"Security Forces of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army launched a joint operation on 09 Oct in Hingojang, Manipur. Area cordoned & firefight started in the morning of 10 Oct. Four insurgents neutralised. Operation in progress," PRO Defence, Imphal tweeted. Further operations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

