Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance arrests Engineer in Keonjhar, over Rs 10 lakh unaccounted cash seized from him

A Superintending Engineer of the Irrigation Baitarini Division, Keonjhar on Saturday was arrested by a team of Odisha Vigilance under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 after unaccounted cash in lakhs was seized from his premises.

ANI | Keonjhar (Odisha) | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:30 IST
Odisha Vigilance arrests Engineer in Keonjhar, over Rs 10 lakh unaccounted cash seized from him
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Superintending Engineer of the Irrigation Baitarini Division, Keonjhar on Saturday was arrested by a team of Odisha Vigilance under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 after unaccounted cash in lakhs was seized from his premises. As per a press release by the Vigilance Department, the Engineer identified as Bidhan Chandra Sahu was arrested and will be produced in court and an investigation is in progress.

Sahu was intercepted at NC College Road in front of Covid Hospital in Jajpur town and a sum of Rs 10,07,620 was found in his possession, which he could not account for satisfactorily. Further, cash worth Rs 64,000 was recovered from his residence during a search. A total of Rs 10,71,620 in unaccounted money has been seized from Sahu, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021