Nigerian national held in Mumbai cruise drug raid, 20 th arrest in case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Nigerian national, marking the twentieth arrest in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, the agency said on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Nigerian national, marking the twentieth arrest in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, the agency said on Sunday. Based on preliminary interrogation of the accused, the Mumbai unit of the NCB launched follow-up operations in the matter on the evening of Saturday (October 9).

A team of NCB, Mumbai mounted surveillance in front of Westin Gate in Oberoi garden city, International Business Park, Yashodham, Goregaon, Mumbai and intercepted one Nigerian national namely Okaro Ouzama along with an intermediate quantity of cocaine yesterday. This is the 20th arrest in the case according to NCB officials.

NCP leader Nawab Malik had earlier made allegations that two private individuals, including a BJP worker were present during the raid on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2. "A total of nine independent witnesses were involved in the whole operation and Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi were among them. Neither of these two Independent witnesses, Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi were known to the NCB before October 2 operation", the NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said in a statement.

Before today's arrest, a total of 19 persons, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, were booked in connection with the case. The NCB said it is making effort to explore the foreign linkages of the case on basis of interrogation of all accused persons. Further investigation is under process the agency said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

